16763 Old Guejito Grade Road ~ Tranquil Melrose Ranch Home in Escondido - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,500 square foot home at the Escondido Melrose Ranch Estate. This home features 118-acres exquisite gardens, vineyards and grounds, a Koi Pond, a detached 2 car garage, a large RV or Boat Hanger, a gas fireplace and an office/den. This home and property are truly a MUST SEE!



Melrose Ranch is a working ranch where fields of hay and vineyards for wine are maintained and Texas Longhorns are bred! The Estate maintains 118-acres of breathtaking gardens, vineyards & grounds, including The Manor House, The Jamesway Barn, The Ranch, and a total of 6 residences (each with privacy & beautiful landscaping). Tenants are welcome to take walks around the Ranch!



Appliances include a fridge, microwave, dishwasher and gas range. Gas & Electric Hook-Ups are in the laundry room. Tenant pays all utilities except landscaping, this home is on propane. Pets allowed upon Owner approval ONLY and housing horses is negotiable. This home has central AC.



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for additional details.



