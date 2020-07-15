All apartments in San Diego County
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
16763 Old Guejito Grade Road
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

16763 Old Guejito Grade Road

16763 Old Guejito Grade Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16763 Old Guejito Grade Road, San Diego County, CA 92027

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16763 Old Guejito Grade Road ~ Tranquil Melrose Ranch Home in Escondido - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,500 square foot home at the Escondido Melrose Ranch Estate. This home features 118-acres exquisite gardens, vineyards and grounds, a Koi Pond, a detached 2 car garage, a large RV or Boat Hanger, a gas fireplace and an office/den. This home and property are truly a MUST SEE!

Melrose Ranch is a working ranch where fields of hay and vineyards for wine are maintained and Texas Longhorns are bred! The Estate maintains 118-acres of breathtaking gardens, vineyards & grounds, including The Manor House, The Jamesway Barn, The Ranch, and a total of 6 residences (each with privacy & beautiful landscaping). Tenants are welcome to take walks around the Ranch!

Appliances include a fridge, microwave, dishwasher and gas range. Gas & Electric Hook-Ups are in the laundry room. Tenant pays all utilities except landscaping, this home is on propane. Pets allowed upon Owner approval ONLY and housing horses is negotiable. This home has central AC.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for additional details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4886414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have any available units?
16763 Old Guejito Grade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have?
Some of 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road currently offering any rent specials?
16763 Old Guejito Grade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road is pet friendly.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road offer parking?
Yes, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road offers parking.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have a pool?
No, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road does not have a pool.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have accessible units?
No, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16763 Old Guejito Grade Road has units with air conditioning.
