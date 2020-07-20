Amenities

11049 Escadera Pl. Available 05/08/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED HOME IN CUL-DE-SAC- PET FRIENDLY WITH A SPA!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful home in Cul-De-Sac, high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heat and AC, large back yard, attached two car garage, washer, dryer, spa, etc. Contact with us to view this property!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Air Conditioning

- Central Heat

- Fireplace

- High/ Vaulted Ceiling

- Walk-in Closet

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Laundry Area-Garage

- Balcony/Deck/Patio

- Yard

- Auto Sprinkler System

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Driveway

- Dryer

- Washer

- Spa



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Two-Car Garage & Driveway- 4 Spaces

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1972

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit $38 per pet

- Washing machine to be installed within first week of tenancy

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, spa upkeep, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner to pay gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/c0mMXgoTAbg



(RLNE4785208)