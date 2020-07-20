All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 11049 Escadera Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
11049 Escadera Pl.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

11049 Escadera Pl.

11049 Escadera Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11049 Escadera Place, San Diego County, CA 92040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
11049 Escadera Pl. Available 05/08/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED HOME IN CUL-DE-SAC- PET FRIENDLY WITH A SPA!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful home in Cul-De-Sac, high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heat and AC, large back yard, attached two car garage, washer, dryer, spa, etc. Contact with us to view this property!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Air Conditioning
- Central Heat
- Fireplace
- High/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Walk-in Closet
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area-Garage
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Yard
- Auto Sprinkler System
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Driveway
- Dryer
- Washer
- Spa

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Two-Car Garage & Driveway- 4 Spaces
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1972
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit $38 per pet
- Washing machine to be installed within first week of tenancy
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, spa upkeep, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner to pay gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/c0mMXgoTAbg

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4785208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have any available units?
11049 Escadera Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 11049 Escadera Pl. have?
Some of 11049 Escadera Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11049 Escadera Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
11049 Escadera Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11049 Escadera Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. offers parking.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. has a pool.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have accessible units?
No, 11049 Escadera Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11049 Escadera Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11049 Escadera Pl. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd
Alpine, CA 91901
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine