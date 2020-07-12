Neighborhood Guide: San Bruno
Check out the top neighborhoods in San Bruno for renting an apartment: Crestmoor, San Bruno Park, The Crossings and more
- 1. CrestmoorSee all 505 apartments in CrestmoorVerified
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm$38 Units AvailableCrestmoorPacific Bay Vistas2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA1 Bedroom$2,524572 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,185890 sqftVerified
1 of 43Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm16 Units AvailableCrestmoorAcappella1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA1 Bedroom$3,069827 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,5541138 sqft
- 2. San Bruno ParkSee all 670 apartments in San Bruno ParkVerified
1 of 28Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm25 Units AvailableSan Bruno ParkAperture400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CAStudio$2,764500 sqft1 Bedroom$3,013702 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,5971013 sqft
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableSan Bruno Park433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA3 Bedrooms$3,3991050 sqft
- 3. The CrossingsSee all 596 apartments in The CrossingsVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm38 Units AvailableThe CrossingsAvalon San Bruno1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA1 Bedroom$2,932732 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,4341093 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableThe Crossings405 Piccadilly Pl. #30405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA1 Bedroom$2,200540 sqft
Nearby Cities