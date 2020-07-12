Neighborhood Guide: San Bruno

Check out the top neighborhoods in San Bruno for renting an apartment: Crestmoor, San Bruno Park, The Crossings and more

Apartment List
/
CA
/
san bruno
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
  1. 1. Crestmoor
    See all 505 apartments in Crestmoor
    Verified

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
    $
    38 Units Available
    Crestmoor
    Pacific Bay Vistas
    2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,524
    572 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,185
    890 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 43

    Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
    16 Units Available
    Crestmoor
    Acappella
    1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $3,069
    827 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,554
    1138 sqft
  2. 2. San Bruno Park
    See all 670 apartments in San Bruno Park
    Verified

    1 of 28

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    25 Units Available
    San Bruno Park
    Aperture
    400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
    Studio
    $2,764
    500 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $3,013
    702 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,597
    1013 sqft

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    San Bruno Park
    433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
    433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,399
    1050 sqft
  3. 3. The Crossings
    See all 596 apartments in The Crossings
    Verified

    1 of 38

    Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
    38 Units Available
    The Crossings
    Avalon San Bruno
    1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,932
    732 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,434
    1093 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    The Crossings
    405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
    405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,200
    540 sqft
Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Berkeley, CA
Mountain View, CA
Redwood City, CA
Fairfield, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
San Mateo, CA
Pleasanton, CA
San Leandro, CA
Castro Valley, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Novato, CA
Menlo Park, CA
Emeryville, CA
Danville, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Belmont, CA
El Cerrito, CA
San Lorenzo, CA
Ashland, CA
American Canyon, CA
Larkspur, CA
San Pablo, CA
Los Altos, CA