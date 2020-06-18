All apartments in San Bruno
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

300 Courtland Dr

300 Courtland Drive · (650) 293-0426
Location

300 Courtland Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!

Beautiful home 5 min from SFO, 15 min from all San Francisco destinations, biotech hubs & Silicon Valley. The house is nestled away in the corner of a charming & quiet neighborhood. The modern high-quality furniture makes it comfortable for large groups. Whether traveling for business or leisure, with 2 separate bedrooms and premium quality beds & sofas, you'll have a memorable stay.

We are positioned in the middle of everything. We are halfway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley on the gorgeous San Francisco Peninsula close to wonderful and stylish cities like Burlingame, San Mateo, Los Altos, Palo Alto, Silicon Valley, and Stanford University.

- Onsite Washer/Dryer unit
- Top-of-the-hill Home!
- TWO kitchens (1 kitchen and 1 kitchenette)
- Private Balcony
- Onsite-parking for 1 vehicle+ Plenty of street parking
- Mesmerizing views!
- 5 min by car to SFO, Caltrain, and BART
- 50 inch Roku HD Smart TV
- High speed WiFi
- Laptop ready work-space

All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.

Here are the health facilities nearby this property:

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (19.6km/17min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (19.4km/17min), Chinese Hospital (25km/28min), SF Hospital (19.6km/16min), Alameda Hospital 45.5km/37min)

Interested in this apartment or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Courtland Dr have any available units?
300 Courtland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bruno, CA.
What amenities does 300 Courtland Dr have?
Some of 300 Courtland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Courtland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
300 Courtland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Courtland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 300 Courtland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 300 Courtland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr does offer parking.
Does 300 Courtland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Courtland Dr have a pool?
No, 300 Courtland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 300 Courtland Dr have accessible units?
No, 300 Courtland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Courtland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Courtland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Courtland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Courtland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
