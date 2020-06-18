300 Courtland Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport internet access furnished

FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in!



Beautiful home 5 min from SFO, 15 min from all San Francisco destinations, biotech hubs & Silicon Valley. The house is nestled away in the corner of a charming & quiet neighborhood. The modern high-quality furniture makes it comfortable for large groups. Whether traveling for business or leisure, with 2 separate bedrooms and premium quality beds & sofas, you'll have a memorable stay.



We are positioned in the middle of everything. We are halfway between San Francisco and Silicon Valley on the gorgeous San Francisco Peninsula close to wonderful and stylish cities like Burlingame, San Mateo, Los Altos, Palo Alto, Silicon Valley, and Stanford University.



- Onsite Washer/Dryer unit

- Top-of-the-hill Home!

- TWO kitchens (1 kitchen and 1 kitchenette)

- Private Balcony

- Onsite-parking for 1 vehicle+ Plenty of street parking

- Mesmerizing views!

- 5 min by car to SFO, Caltrain, and BART

- 50 inch Roku HD Smart TV

- High speed WiFi

- Laptop ready work-space



All our spaces have quick access to healthcare facilities and we provide $200 off of the first month's rent to support health workers, patients, and students during the crisis.



Here are the health facilities nearby this property:



Zuckerberg SF General Hospital and Trauma Center (19.6km/17min), Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation (19.4km/17min), Chinese Hospital (25km/28min), SF Hospital (19.6km/16min), Alameda Hospital 45.5km/37min)



Interested in this apartment or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125.