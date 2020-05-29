All apartments in San Bernardino
2122 E Amanda Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

2122 E Amanda Street

2122 Amanda Street · (909) 486-2974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
San Gorgonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances. This home features a low maintenance front yard, some original characteristics through-out the house like the kitchen counters, floor to ceiling rock fireplace in the living room and the resurfaced wood paneling through the hall way. This home sits on a large 9,000 sq.ft lot.

NOTE: Due to Covid-19 we are pre-screening interested applicants prior to making appointments to show the property. Applicants must have good credit history (no collection accounts or late payments), good rental history and we will run an eviction and background check.
If you are interested you may download an application from our website and email it back to me with proof of income and any credit report less then 30 days old (you can use one from your credit card company if they offer you that option or try Free Credit Reports (this is the free credit report offered by the FTC). Once I review your application and credit, we will schedule an appt. to show you the property (no more then 2 people will be allowed to view the property at a time. If you decide to move forward with the property then we will collect $22 per adult to run our company credit, criminal and eviction check (if your credit report is not sufficient).
This property owner is looking for non-smokers only also 1 outdoor dog will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 E Amanda Street have any available units?
2122 E Amanda Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 E Amanda Street have?
Some of 2122 E Amanda Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 E Amanda Street currently offering any rent specials?
2122 E Amanda Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 E Amanda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 E Amanda Street is pet friendly.
Does 2122 E Amanda Street offer parking?
Yes, 2122 E Amanda Street does offer parking.
Does 2122 E Amanda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 E Amanda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 E Amanda Street have a pool?
No, 2122 E Amanda Street does not have a pool.
Does 2122 E Amanda Street have accessible units?
No, 2122 E Amanda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 E Amanda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 E Amanda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
