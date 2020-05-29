2122 E Amanda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances. This home features a low maintenance front yard, some original characteristics through-out the house like the kitchen counters, floor to ceiling rock fireplace in the living room and the resurfaced wood paneling through the hall way. This home sits on a large 9,000 sq.ft lot.



NOTE: Due to Covid-19 we are pre-screening interested applicants prior to making appointments to show the property. Applicants must have good credit history (no collection accounts or late payments), good rental history and we will run an eviction and background check.

If you are interested you may download an application from our website and email it back to me with proof of income and any credit report less then 30 days old (you can use one from your credit card company if they offer you that option or try Free Credit Reports (this is the free credit report offered by the FTC). Once I review your application and credit, we will schedule an appt. to show you the property (no more then 2 people will be allowed to view the property at a time. If you decide to move forward with the property then we will collect $22 per adult to run our company credit, criminal and eviction check (if your credit report is not sufficient).

This property owner is looking for non-smokers only also 1 outdoor dog will be considered.