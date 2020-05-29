All apartments in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA
1074 Wilson Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1074 Wilson Street

1074 North Wilson Street · (562) 256-5779
Location

1074 North Wilson Street, San Bernardino, CA 92411
Carvedale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous newly constructed Single-Family Residence in the heart of the city of San Bernardino, near schools, and ready to move in! This incredible gem is completely new from top to bottom. This property has three bedrooms two full baths. The layout is open concept and white quartz, new custom-made cabinets, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has a full bath with his and hers vanity quartz countertops. Spacious walk-in closet with laminated flooring. Two car garage, laundry room, and a brand-new cemented driveway and sidewalk. It has central air heating and cooling system. Alarm system is currently being installed. Laminated flooring throughout with warm colors filling the entire space, a perfect Home ready for be Lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Wilson Street have any available units?
1074 Wilson Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Wilson Street have?
Some of 1074 Wilson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Wilson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1074 Wilson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 1074 Wilson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Wilson Street offers parking.
Does 1074 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 1074 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 1074 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
