1074 Wilson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry new construction garage walk in closets air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Gorgeous newly constructed Single-Family Residence in the heart of the city of San Bernardino, near schools, and ready to move in! This incredible gem is completely new from top to bottom. This property has three bedrooms two full baths. The layout is open concept and white quartz, new custom-made cabinets, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom has a full bath with his and hers vanity quartz countertops. Spacious walk-in closet with laminated flooring. Two car garage, laundry room, and a brand-new cemented driveway and sidewalk. It has central air heating and cooling system. Alarm system is currently being installed. Laminated flooring throughout with warm colors filling the entire space, a perfect Home ready for be Lease!!