4120 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA 92407 Arrowhead Farms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live close to shopping, Cal State San Bernardino, gas stations and places to eat! Currently tenant occupied. Tenant will be moving out by Feb 1st 2020. Do not disturb tenants. Text: (310) 270-7422 for more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have any available units?
4120 Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 4120 Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.