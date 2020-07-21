All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:32 AM

4120 Mountain Drive

4120 Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA 92407
Arrowhead Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live close to shopping, Cal State San Bernardino, gas stations and places to eat! Currently tenant occupied. Tenant will be moving out by Feb 1st 2020. Do not disturb tenants. Text: (310) 270-7422 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Mountain Drive have any available units?
4120 Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 4120 Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
