Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry carpet microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry

Park Heights Apartments in Highland, CA is a beautiful community that is pleased to offer our residents amenities such as a spa, fitness center, and the absolute best on-site staff. We're right near schools such as Emmerton Elementary, San Gorgonio High School, and more. We're located right near the 210 freeway and Highland Ave, making it easy for you to commute to school or work. Our spacious floor plans, large closets, and hardwood floors are one of a kind. Oh, and did we mention we love pets? Schedule a tour with us today!