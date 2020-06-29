All apartments in Highland
Park Heights

2011 Arden Ave · (833) 548-0284
Rent Special
$500 Off Move In
Location

2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA 92346
San Gorgonio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 277 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
Park Heights Apartments in Highland, CA is a beautiful community that is pleased to offer our residents amenities such as a spa, fitness center, and the absolute best on-site staff. We're right near schools such as Emmerton Elementary, San Gorgonio High School, and more. We're located right near the 210 freeway and Highland Ave, making it easy for you to commute to school or work. Our spacious floor plans, large closets, and hardwood floors are one of a kind. Oh, and did we mention we love pets? Schedule a tour with us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $500, Second Pet: $250
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: 1 per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Heights have any available units?
Park Heights has 3 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Highland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Heights have?
Some of Park Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Park Heights is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off Move In
Is Park Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Heights is pet friendly.
Does Park Heights offer parking?
Yes, Park Heights offers parking.
Does Park Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Heights have a pool?
Yes, Park Heights has a pool.
Does Park Heights have accessible units?
No, Park Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Park Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Heights has units with dishwashers.
