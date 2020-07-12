/
johnson ranch
101 Apartments for rent in Johnson Ranch, Roseville, CA
13 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4020 Luxor Lane
4020 Luxor Lane, Roseville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,795
3530 sqft
- (RLNE5732872)
1 Unit Available
349 Princeton Ct.
349 Princeton Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1670 sqft
349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson Ranch
15 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3236 Corniche Lane
3236 Corniche Lane, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2164 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with den in Roseville * Wood flooring throughout downstairs with carpeting upstairs* Den and full bath downstairs * Large master suite with walk in closet, his/her vanity, separate tub and shower * 3 car garage * Central
1 Unit Available
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.
1 Unit Available
1911 Wildwood Way Apt 1
1911 Wildwood Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
This is a well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in a great Roseville neighborhood. New flooring installed. This property has a separate laundry room and unit comes with a refrigerator. Unit will not last. Owner pays Water, sewer.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson Ranch
5 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
11 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
8 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
5 Units Available
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
