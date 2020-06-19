All apartments in Rocklin
4233 Silver Lupine Lane.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:30 AM

4233 Silver Lupine Lane

4233 Silver Lupine Lane · (916) 624-1695 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA 95650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4233 Silver Lupine Lane · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district.

This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin. This house is centrally located near new shopping centers, restaurants and great schools in Placer County. This house has all the modern amenities including stainless appliances, new wood/laminate in living areas, upgraded carpet in beds and tile flooring in bath and utility areas, smart electronics, instant hot water heater, central heat/air, large laundry room (washer and dryer included), low maintenance yard, no back yard neighbors, beautiful open concept, bright granite counters, ample storage space and parks nearby.

This house is definitely worth a look!! Available May 5, 2020. Rent is $2850/month with a $2900 deposit. Renter's Insurance is required. One year lease required. No Pets. No Smoking. There is a non refundable application fee of $40 per applicant.

Qualified applicants will have good recent credit, positive verifiable rental history as well as sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.

Please contact Guild West Property Management to schedule an appointment.

We look forward to moving you in soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1886373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have any available units?
4233 Silver Lupine Lane has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have?
Some of 4233 Silver Lupine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4233 Silver Lupine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Silver Lupine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Silver Lupine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane does offer parking.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have a pool?
No, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have accessible units?
No, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Silver Lupine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4233 Silver Lupine Lane has units with air conditioning.

