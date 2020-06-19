4233 Silver Lupine Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district.



This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin. This house is centrally located near new shopping centers, restaurants and great schools in Placer County. This house has all the modern amenities including stainless appliances, new wood/laminate in living areas, upgraded carpet in beds and tile flooring in bath and utility areas, smart electronics, instant hot water heater, central heat/air, large laundry room (washer and dryer included), low maintenance yard, no back yard neighbors, beautiful open concept, bright granite counters, ample storage space and parks nearby.



This house is definitely worth a look!! Available May 5, 2020. Rent is $2850/month with a $2900 deposit. Renter's Insurance is required. One year lease required. No Pets. No Smoking. There is a non refundable application fee of $40 per applicant.



Qualified applicants will have good recent credit, positive verifiable rental history as well as sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.



Please contact Guild West Property Management to schedule an appointment.



We look forward to moving you in soon!



No Pets Allowed



