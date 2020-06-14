Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Perris, CA with garage

Perris apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Perris
1 Unit Available
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave
3719 Sonoma Oaks Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1330 sqft
3719 Sonoma Oaks Ave Available 07/06/20 3BD/2BA May Ranch Home! - Available 07/06/2020! Beautiful, single story home located in the lovely May Ranch neighborhood! This corner lot house offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Perris
1 Unit Available
3369 Buffalo Road
3369 Buffalo Road, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2376 sqft
Beautiful Perris Home Located In Desired Community!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home. Premium upgraded home comes complete with solar panels, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Perris
1 Unit Available
1475 Heirloom Avenue
1475 Heirloom Avenue, Perris, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Perris

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
28051 Salem Ct
28051 Salem Court, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Big, beautiful senior home with an open floor plan on a cul-de-sac in Sun City a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Includes low maintenance rock front yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26685 China Dr
26685 China Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1296 sqft
Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26934 Corte Adelita
26934 Corte Adalita, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Come see this wonderfully maintained senior home located in the Casa Blanca Estates Association. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and spacious living room which contains a beautiful tiled fire place, great for those cold nights.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26745 Summer Sunshine Dr
26745 Summer Sunshine Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Club, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with beautiful laminated flooring throughout. The living room is large and connects to the kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3190 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
Results within 5 miles of Perris
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Grove
1 Unit Available
7712 Northrop Drive
7712 Northrop Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1585 sqft
7712 Northrop Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. - Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. Bonus room. Family room with Fireplace. Ceramic floors throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Gardener included. Patio. 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28891 Biarritz Ct
28891 Biarritz Court, Menifee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
Family friendly cul-de-sac home Menifee Lakes 4 bd - Property Id: 167038 Welcome to your home in Menifee Lakes with 4 bd / 3 bath +Bonus room with 2,200 sf living space on 7,000 sf of land.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25870 Interlechen
25870 Interlechen Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
55+ Super clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car garage - Super clean 2 bedroom/1 bath, 1 car garage single story, senior home in Sun City.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
City Guide for Perris, CA

"When you moved up to Riverside, You thought the answer was hidden there, But it just turned out to be a place to hide" (Beat Farmers, Riverside)

Perris, CA is a city of about 68,000 people in Riverside County. Its population has nearly doubled since 2000, so there must be something people like about this desert town near San Bernardino. It's probably not the occasional tornadoes, warmer temperatures in the summer, or the fairly cold for California winters that get below freezing. The only way to find out what's so appealing about Perris is to check out the rental options, and then possibly visit if you're still interested. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Perris, CA

Perris apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

