42405 Via Nortada

Welcome home to “Valle Vento” from the time you enter your private gates you will know that this property is special. As you wind up the long hedge lined drive you look over a large koi pond with gazebo for those lazy summer days when you can relax with a cold drink. As you approach the front of the home you are greeted by a large fountain and circular drive. You will instantly notice the amazing pool with waterslide, hot tub, grottos and waterfall. Enter through the formal entry into a beautiful living room with an amazing fireplace. You will appreciate the well thought out kitchen design that opens to the family room. Home features two master bedrooms, both with exterior access. 4000 sqft will have you enjoying family functions or entertaining. Amazing landscaping, orchard and surrounding ground irrigated by well, save $1000's on your water bills, This property is a must see.