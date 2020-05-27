All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

42405 Via Nortada

42405 Via Nortada · (951) 813-0905
Location

42405 Via Nortada, Riverside County, CA 92590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to “Valle Vento” from the time you enter your private gates you will know that this property is special. As you wind up the long hedge lined drive you look over a large koi pond with gazebo for those lazy summer days when you can relax with a cold drink. As you approach the front of the home you are greeted by a large fountain and circular drive. You will instantly notice the amazing pool with waterslide, hot tub, grottos and waterfall. Enter through the formal entry into a beautiful living room with an amazing fireplace. You will appreciate the well thought out kitchen design that opens to the family room. Home features two master bedrooms, both with exterior access. 4000 sqft will have you enjoying family functions or entertaining. Amazing landscaping, orchard and surrounding ground irrigated by well, save $1000's on your water bills, This property is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42405 Via Nortada have any available units?
42405 Via Nortada has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 42405 Via Nortada currently offering any rent specials?
42405 Via Nortada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42405 Via Nortada pet-friendly?
No, 42405 Via Nortada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 42405 Via Nortada offer parking?
No, 42405 Via Nortada does not offer parking.
Does 42405 Via Nortada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42405 Via Nortada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42405 Via Nortada have a pool?
Yes, 42405 Via Nortada has a pool.
Does 42405 Via Nortada have accessible units?
No, 42405 Via Nortada does not have accessible units.
Does 42405 Via Nortada have units with dishwashers?
No, 42405 Via Nortada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42405 Via Nortada have units with air conditioning?
No, 42405 Via Nortada does not have units with air conditioning.
