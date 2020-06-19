All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 34 Shorewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, CA
/
34 Shorewood Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

34 Shorewood Court

34 Shorewood Court · (510) 758-5636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

34 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Shorewood Court · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home available now in Gated Richmond,CA Community - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, lower level has laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs bedrooms are carpeted, newer stainless steel gas stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oak cabinets, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Area, updated bathrooms, washer/gas dryer machines in the garage (as-is), lower level has a full bathroom with bedroom, storage area in bedroom and closet, Central Heating, large walk-in closets in the upstairs bedrooms, You can explore the coast from Point Richmond to the new span of the Bay Bridge, Located walking distance to the Bay Trail, it has exclusive gate access to the shoreline, front area landscaped and maintained by the community association, low maintenance back yard/patio area maintained by the tenants with excellent water views, the grounds in the Breakers feature some the area's most colorful gardens and most vivid Bay vistas. NO PETS,
$ 4000 Rent / $ 4000 Security Deposit / $8000 Total Move In Cost
Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Shorewood Court have any available units?
34 Shorewood Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Shorewood Court have?
Some of 34 Shorewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Shorewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
34 Shorewood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Shorewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 34 Shorewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 34 Shorewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 34 Shorewood Court does offer parking.
Does 34 Shorewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Shorewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Shorewood Court have a pool?
No, 34 Shorewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 34 Shorewood Court have accessible units?
No, 34 Shorewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Shorewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Shorewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Shorewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Shorewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 Shorewood Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tides
3185 Garrity Way
Richmond, CA 94806
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr
Richmond, CA 94806

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity