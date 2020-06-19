34 Shorewood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home available now in Gated Richmond,CA Community - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, lower level has laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs bedrooms are carpeted, newer stainless steel gas stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oak cabinets, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Area, updated bathrooms, washer/gas dryer machines in the garage (as-is), lower level has a full bathroom with bedroom, storage area in bedroom and closet, Central Heating, large walk-in closets in the upstairs bedrooms, You can explore the coast from Point Richmond to the new span of the Bay Bridge, Located walking distance to the Bay Trail, it has exclusive gate access to the shoreline, front area landscaped and maintained by the community association, low maintenance back yard/patio area maintained by the tenants with excellent water views, the grounds in the Breakers feature some the area's most colorful gardens and most vivid Bay vistas. NO PETS,

$ 4000 Rent / $ 4000 Security Deposit / $8000 Total Move In Cost

Presented by Professional Property Management DRE#01902148 510-758-5636



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767467)