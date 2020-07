Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system carport guest parking playground

You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a pleasant extension of your home interior. The common spaces include a sparkling pool in which to enjoy your earned relaxation, a resident clubhouse for group entertainment, and a fitness center equipped with cardiovascular training equipment, a complete free-weight set, and even a wall-mounted television. We’re also near several public schools, college campuses, and shopping centers such as Richmond Hilltop Plaza.