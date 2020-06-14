/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
481 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
510 Barrett Ave
510 Barrett Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
500 sqft
Fresh Remodel! 1 block to Kaiser. - Property Id: 291733 Your new home awaits you! A recent update included hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Iron Triangle
1 Unit Available
172 9th St
172 9th Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
650 sqft
Remodeled 1bedroom 1 Bath apartment. New appliances, New flooring, New paint. Tenant parking lot. Garbage paid by the Owner. Tenant responsible for Ebmud/ Pge/Internet/Cable. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and
1 of 11
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
820-822 Lexington Ave
820 Lexington Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 Bd/1 Bath in Updated Fourplex w/ Courtyard - Property Id: 301490 Sweet, homey fourplex with shared courtyard and gazebo for BBQs. Opportunity for a garden box. Excellent location and neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13
5290 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
5290 San Pablo Dam Rd. #13 El Sobrante, CA 94803 - One bedroom, one bath downstairs condo. Stove/oven & refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Fresh paint. Laminate flooring. One covered parking space. Community pool & coin-operated laundry. No pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central
8 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
779 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
18 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
20 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
19 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Berkeley
7 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $1,400Richmond Apartments under $1,600
Richmond Apartments under $1,800Richmond Apartments under $2,000Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA