660 The Village

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Sunny south side of building with ocean view. This building is the southernmost in complex so very convenient to bike path, beach, pier, restaurants, etc. This secure condo has a newer sliding door to large private balcony with view of ocean, park and PV. The interior has newer carpet & paint throughout to relax and feel comfortable in your new home. Newer kitchen, with stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator and microwave, opens to living room. Bathroom is updated. Master bedroom has sliding doors opening to balcony and walk-in closet. The Village Condos amenities include 2 beautiful ocean view resort type pools with spas and a fitness center. Also, beautiful walkways meandering through the lush grounds with a stream and trail. There is a community laundry room in building and parking is space #179 located under building 640.