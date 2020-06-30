All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 660 The Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
660 The Village
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:41 AM

660 The Village

660 The Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

660 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Sunny south side of building with ocean view. This building is the southernmost in complex so very convenient to bike path, beach, pier, restaurants, etc. This secure condo has a newer sliding door to large private balcony with view of ocean, park and PV. The interior has newer carpet & paint throughout to relax and feel comfortable in your new home. Newer kitchen, with stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator and microwave, opens to living room. Bathroom is updated. Master bedroom has sliding doors opening to balcony and walk-in closet. The Village Condos amenities include 2 beautiful ocean view resort type pools with spas and a fitness center. Also, beautiful walkways meandering through the lush grounds with a stream and trail. There is a community laundry room in building and parking is space #179 located under building 640.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 The Village have any available units?
660 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 660 The Village have?
Some of 660 The Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
660 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 660 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 660 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 660 The Village offers parking.
Does 660 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 660 The Village has a pool.
Does 660 The Village have accessible units?
No, 660 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 660 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles