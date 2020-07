Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This large 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with beautiful hardwood flooring and a fully remodeled kitchen is located only steps from the beach. Owner is currently in the process of remodeling both bathrooms as well! You will enjoy sunsets, water views, and the ocean breeze from your large private balcony. Secured access assures you quiet privacy. The home has two assigned parking spaces and locking storage in gated garage. Location is prime!