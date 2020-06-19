620 Jeremy Ct..

Amenities

Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors. This roomy single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The owner provides all of the appliances, including a fridge, washer and dryer. There is a dual entry with a small courtyard area between the house and the detached 2 car garage. There is tile throughout the home with a galley kitchen, dining room and two living rooms. All 4 bedrooms are located to one side of the house. There is a large closet in the main hallway that houses the washer and dryer with storage space above. The hallway bathroom is a tub/shower combo, perfect for little ones. The master bedroom has a large closet and private bathroom with a stand up shower. The owner provides landscape services and has recently replaced the fence. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

