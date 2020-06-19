All apartments in Redlands
Home
/
Redlands, CA
/
620 Jeremy Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

620 Jeremy Ct.

620 North Jeremy Court · (909) 328-1669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 620 Jeremy Ct. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors. This roomy single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. The owner provides all of the appliances, including a fridge, washer and dryer. There is a dual entry with a small courtyard area between the house and the detached 2 car garage. There is tile throughout the home with a galley kitchen, dining room and two living rooms. All 4 bedrooms are located to one side of the house. There is a large closet in the main hallway that houses the washer and dryer with storage space above. The hallway bathroom is a tub/shower combo, perfect for little ones. The master bedroom has a large closet and private bathroom with a stand up shower. The owner provides landscape services and has recently replaced the fence. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late!
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4078880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 620 Jeremy Ct. have any available units?
620 Jeremy Ct. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Jeremy Ct. have?
Some of 620 Jeremy Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Jeremy Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
620 Jeremy Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Jeremy Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 620 Jeremy Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 620 Jeremy Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 620 Jeremy Ct. does offer parking.
Does 620 Jeremy Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Jeremy Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Jeremy Ct. have a pool?
No, 620 Jeremy Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 620 Jeremy Ct. have accessible units?
No, 620 Jeremy Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Jeremy Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Jeremy Ct. has units with dishwashers.

