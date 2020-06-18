1565 Heidi Ct

Amenities

Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants. Located at the end of a cud-de-sac, the house is situated on a large manicured lot with no neighbors on the North side of the property. Inside the home is luxury pergo flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. View the 360 tour here: https://tinyurl.com/Heidi-360-tour The owners have recently rebuilt the kitchen including new custom dark wood, soft close Kemper cabinets that beautifully compliment the new granite counter tops. The corner cabinets include lazy Susan for optimal storage and convenience. The owner provides the future tenants with a range, oven, dishwasher and a washer and dryer. The living room has a functioning fireplace to keep you warm during these cooler winter months. The back yard has an over sized covered patio with a large grassy area great for playing on or lounging around. This is a great place to live and relax with friends and family. Those interested must submit an application in order to gain access for a self-showing. This home is sure to go quick, apply online today at www.orangetreepm.com Owner provides landscape for additional $50 per month and electricity for $170.

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

