Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1565 Heidi Ct

1565 Heidi Court · (909) 328-1669
Location

1565 Heidi Court, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1565 Heidi Ct · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Cul-De-Sac Home Ready for Renters - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath newly remodeled home is ready for it's next occupants. Located at the end of a cud-de-sac, the house is situated on a large manicured lot with no neighbors on the North side of the property. Inside the home is luxury pergo flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. View the 360 tour here: https://tinyurl.com/Heidi-360-tour The owners have recently rebuilt the kitchen including new custom dark wood, soft close Kemper cabinets that beautifully compliment the new granite counter tops. The corner cabinets include lazy Susan for optimal storage and convenience. The owner provides the future tenants with a range, oven, dishwasher and a washer and dryer. The living room has a functioning fireplace to keep you warm during these cooler winter months. The back yard has an over sized covered patio with a large grassy area great for playing on or lounging around. This is a great place to live and relax with friends and family. Those interested must submit an application in order to gain access for a self-showing. This home is sure to go quick, apply online today at www.orangetreepm.com Owner provides landscape for additional $50 per month and electricity for $170.
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Heidi Ct have any available units?
1565 Heidi Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 Heidi Ct have?
Some of 1565 Heidi Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Heidi Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Heidi Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Heidi Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1565 Heidi Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 1565 Heidi Ct offer parking?
No, 1565 Heidi Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1565 Heidi Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 Heidi Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Heidi Ct have a pool?
No, 1565 Heidi Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Heidi Ct have accessible units?
No, 1565 Heidi Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Heidi Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 Heidi Ct has units with dishwashers.
