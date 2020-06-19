All apartments in Redlands
Home
/
Redlands, CA
/
1326 Clock Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020

1326 Clock Ave.

1326 Clock Street · (909) 328-1669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA 92374
North Redlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 Clock Ave. · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st. This home is located less than a mile from the University of Redlands campus on the West side. This cute, single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. There is carpet and luxury vinyl throughout the house with tile in the bathrooms. Kitchen comes with a fridge, oven/stove and dishwasher all provided by the owner. Bathrooms have been newly upgraded with stand up showers in the master and tub shower in the hallway with new vanities and plumbing. The master bedroom has a long closet with private bath with large lighted vanity inside large closet. Washer and dryer are inside the house and provided by the owner for tenant to use. The roof was just replaced less than one year ago. The back yard has a fruit tree and covered patio. A detached 2 car garage has an additional storage area in back for tenants to use. Nice place to live and relax. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3371056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

