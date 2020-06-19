1326 Clock Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st. This home is located less than a mile from the University of Redlands campus on the West side. This cute, single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. There is carpet and luxury vinyl throughout the house with tile in the bathrooms. Kitchen comes with a fridge, oven/stove and dishwasher all provided by the owner. Bathrooms have been newly upgraded with stand up showers in the master and tub shower in the hallway with new vanities and plumbing. The master bedroom has a long closet with private bath with large lighted vanity inside large closet. Washer and dryer are inside the house and provided by the owner for tenant to use. The roof was just replaced less than one year ago. The back yard has a fruit tree and covered patio. A detached 2 car garage has an additional storage area in back for tenants to use. Nice place to live and relax. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

No Pets Allowed



