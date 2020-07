Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool

Experience Equestrian living with a modernized estate that captures the ultimate Rancho Santa lifestyle! An impressive property with equestrian facilities, including a riding rink and several large paddocks, each with their own enclosures. A private and tranquil setting with a flowing floor-plan that captures the very essence of Rancho Santa Fe living! This single-story modernized Mediterranean home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a seamless indoor/outdoor floor-plan.