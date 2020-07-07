/
luxury apartments
14 Luxury Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
6115 Mimulus
6115 Mimulus, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
10375 sqft
See Virtual Tour Link. Escape to a private, lushly landscaped all fenced and gated 2.1 acre oasis, where one can enjoy the beauty found at this prime Rancho Santa Fe Covenant location.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
16534 La Gracia
16534 La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
7881 sqft
Interior remodel just completed!! Stunning Rancho Santa Fe Estate within easy walking distance to the village and school. There are 5 ensuite bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in this 7,881 sq. ft home.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
Fairbanks Ranch
15608 Via De Santa Fe
15608 Via De Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
7 Bedrooms
$16,900
7010 sqft
Gorgeous Private Estate in Private gated community enclave of Rancho Santa Fe meadows. 4.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
922 Stratford Ct
922 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
1586 sqft
A diamond in Del Mar Village. Fully furnished luxury lifestyle home delivers ocean views with stunning high-end furnishings driven by the finest interior design and epic landscaping.
1 Unit Available
18441 Via Ambiente
18441 Via Ambiente, San Diego County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
12156 sqft
Fully Furnished Chateau with panoramic ocean views from Santa Catalina to Mexico. Newly decorated live in and out over 12,000 sq ft home with car courtyard and 2 double tandem and 2 double single garages.
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
238 11Th St
238 11th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2027 sqft
Rented until Sept. 2020. Beautiful ocean views from most room and just steps to the world class village of Del Mar. Finest quality finished throughout and all the amenities needed to be ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
Fairbanks Ranch
6197 Calle Valencia
6197 Calle Valencia, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
7124 sqft
See Supplemental Remarks for Full Property Description.
1 Unit Available
7732 Camino de Arriba
7732 Camino De Arriba, San Diego County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
5267 sqft
THIS IS A NO ANIMAL, NO SMOKING 12-month rental: This beautiful Mediterranean, perched hillside in Cielo, features soaring ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, spectacular cook's kitchen open to breakfast and great rooms, private master retreat
1 Unit Available
Black Mountain Ranch
7844 Sendero Angelica
7844 Sendero Angelica, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,900
6136 sqft
Single level home with lovely hardwood and stone flooring.
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
432 15th Street
432 15th Street, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2752 sqft
- 1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY - SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS from nearly every room - Enjoy this quiet retreat nestled in the heart of Olde Del Mar - Within walking distance to 'toes-in-the-sand' Powerhouse Park + Beach, L'Auberge Resort + Del Mar's Plaza with
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
430 Neptune Ave
430 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2142 sqft
THIS LUXURY SEASIDE BEACH HOUZ, PERCHED ABOVE THE PACIFIC OCEAN IS QUITE AN EXPERIENCE!* THE OCEAN WILL LULL YOU TO SLEEP, BEACHWALKS WILL SOOTHE YOUR MIND, STROLLS THROUGH SHOPS WILL RELAX YOU, AS RESTAURANTS & BREWERIES NOURISH YOUR BODY & SOUL!*
1 Unit Available
Poway
15195 Saddlebrook Ln
15195 Saddlebrook Lane, Poway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
5750 sqft
Extraordinary Single Level McCullough-Ames Estate. Expansive Kitchen & Family Room will be the center of all entertaining.
