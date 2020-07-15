Apartment List
237 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Fe, CA with garages

Rancho Santa Fe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Fe
6175 Paseo Arbolado
6175 Paseo Arbolado, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in a community next to the Rancho Santa Fe Village. This house has a spacious great room with a deck overlooking Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch Hills. Both bedrooms are huge.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Santa Fe

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairbanks Ranch
15608 Via De Santa Fe
15608 Via De Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
7 Bedrooms
$16,900
7010 sqft
Gorgeous Private Estate in Private gated community enclave of Rancho Santa Fe meadows. 4.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Santa Fe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
Carmel Valley
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,289
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1925 sqft
Live in a brand new luxury community in north San Diego. Huge townhomes with custom cabinets and quartz counters. The two community swimming pools have cabanas with TVs. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
9 Units Available
Carmel Valley
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,126
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,038
1425 sqft
Within walking distance of dining and shopping, these stunning apartments offer wood-burning fireplaces, in-house laundry facilities, as well as community amenities, such as a heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
5 Units Available
Solana Beach
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,909
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
$
3 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 04:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1314 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
North City
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
735 Leeward Avenue
735 Leeward Avenue, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
3062 sqft
735 Leeward Avenue Available 07/27/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
12374 Carmel Country Road
12374 Carmel Country Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom and 2 bath Condo Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12374-carmel-country-rd-san-diego-ca-92130-usa-unit-209/1113dd47-6994-4d54-85f0-a89244abbb4a No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921584)

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
5090 Caminito Exquisito
5090 Caminito Exquisito, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3057 sqft
5090 Caminito Exquisito Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON - 4Br Carmel Valley House For Rent - WELCOME HOME! More photos to come soon. Move in ready for September, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
2508 Navarra Drive #402
2508 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1328 sqft
2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and 1,392 square feet located in the 2500 Navarra Community.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Torrey Highlands
7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6
7855 Via Belfiore, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1682 sqft
Spacious Townhome in Torrey Highlands Neighborhood- San Diego - Bright and spacious townhome located in the highly desirable Torrey Highlands neighborhood in San Diego. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2530 sqft
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
3144 Lower Ridge Rd
3144 Lower Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,395
3071 sqft
3144 Lower Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 - Schedule your showing today @ 619-223-RENT (7368) to view this beautiful large 4 bd 3.5 ba home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Solana Beach
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
San Elijo Hills
1411 Chert Dr.
1411 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1459 sqft
1411 Chert Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community - Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage. Approx. 1500 sq ft. Home is light and bright with a modern touch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho Penasquitos
13147 Roundup Avenue
13147 Roundup Avenue, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
2571 sqft
Rancho Penasquitos - Large 5bd/3ba Single Family Home - Huge 5 bedroom 3 bath room house in Rancho Penasquitos. Newer vinyl floors downstairs. Newer showers and floors in both bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
12549 Maestro Ct.
12549 Maestro Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1646 sqft
12549 Maestro Ct. Available 07/16/20 Amazing Carmel Valley home in wonderful location! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with two car garage in Carmel Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Rancho Santa Fe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

