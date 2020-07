Amenities

One level remodeled home with panoramic coastline, ocean and city views. Large lot on cul-de-sac lot. There are 4 bedrooms plus an office. Lovely master suite with views and access to patio and yard. There are hardwood floors,recessed lights, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, refrigerator plus washer and dryer.