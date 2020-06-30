All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:32 AM

6047 Scotmist Drive

6047 Scotmist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6047 Scotmist Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded and spacious single-level family home in serene PV residential neighborhood. Fresh paint inside and out. Dark granite counters, newer cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, recessed ceiling lights and available reverse osmosis water filtration system in remodeled kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms with matching granite countertops and cabinets. Inviting living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal dining adjacent to kitchen, also usable as spacious foyer when entrance lattice panels are removed. Library/office with dimmable LED ceiling lights may be used as bedroom with closet. Spacious family room with dimmable LED lights on vaulted ceiling opens to covered patio and private backyard. Extra large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and own bathroom also opens to backyard. Two guest bedrooms and one hallway full bathroom on premises. Newer wood laminate flooring throughout, with ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included without warranty in attached three-car two-door garage with plenty of storage space. In renowned PV Peninsula School District. No smokers, no pets please.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6047 Scotmist Drive have any available units?
6047 Scotmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6047 Scotmist Drive have?
Some of 6047 Scotmist Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6047 Scotmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6047 Scotmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6047 Scotmist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6047 Scotmist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6047 Scotmist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6047 Scotmist Drive offers parking.
Does 6047 Scotmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6047 Scotmist Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6047 Scotmist Drive have a pool?
No, 6047 Scotmist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6047 Scotmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 6047 Scotmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6047 Scotmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6047 Scotmist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

