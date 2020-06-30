6047 Scotmist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded and spacious single-level family home in serene PV residential neighborhood. Fresh paint inside and out. Dark granite counters, newer cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, recessed ceiling lights and available reverse osmosis water filtration system in remodeled kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms with matching granite countertops and cabinets. Inviting living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal dining adjacent to kitchen, also usable as spacious foyer when entrance lattice panels are removed. Library/office with dimmable LED ceiling lights may be used as bedroom with closet. Spacious family room with dimmable LED lights on vaulted ceiling opens to covered patio and private backyard. Extra large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and own bathroom also opens to backyard. Two guest bedrooms and one hallway full bathroom on premises. Newer wood laminate flooring throughout, with ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer included without warranty in attached three-car two-door garage with plenty of storage space. In renowned PV Peninsula School District. No smokers, no pets please.

