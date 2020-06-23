5544 Littlebow Rd

Amenities

Wonderful Silver Spur home with beautiful views of the coast and city. Excellent location within walking distance of award-winning Silver Spur Elementary, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, and shopping centers. Front yard with large porch and phenomenal views. Nice curb appeal. Freshly print on both interior and exterior. Spacious living room looking out to city and coastline view with fireplace. Large family room opens up to kitchen and breakfast nook. The functional kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and travertine floors. This single story home has a very pleasant, bright and airy floor plan. Remodeled-granite counter top, travertine kitchen floor and wood floor through out.