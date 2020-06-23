All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 5544 Littlebow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
5544 Littlebow Rd
Last updated January 26 2020 at 7:41 PM

5544 Littlebow Rd

5544 Littlebow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5544 Littlebow Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Silver Spur home with beautiful views of the coast and city. Excellent location within walking distance of award-winning Silver Spur Elementary, Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, and shopping centers. Front yard with large porch and phenomenal views. Nice curb appeal. Freshly print on both interior and exterior. Spacious living room looking out to city and coastline view with fireplace. Large family room opens up to kitchen and breakfast nook. The functional kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and travertine floors. This single story home has a very pleasant, bright and airy floor plan. Remodeled-granite counter top, travertine kitchen floor and wood floor through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 Littlebow Rd have any available units?
5544 Littlebow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 Littlebow Rd have?
Some of 5544 Littlebow Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 Littlebow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Littlebow Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Littlebow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5544 Littlebow Rd offer parking?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5544 Littlebow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Littlebow Rd have a pool?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Littlebow Rd have accessible units?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Littlebow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 Littlebow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles