5 Via San Remo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

This beautifully remodeled ocean view townhome is located in "Villa Capri" community. Landlord just put in new wood floor and new paint. UPSTAIRS includes a spacious living room with 2-story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and a glass sliding door to outdoor balcony with ocean & sunset views. The gourmet kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry & a breakfast nook. An inviting family room opens to the living room & kitchen. In addition, there is one bedroom upstairs with an adjacent 3/4 bathroom. DOWNSTAIRS are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a romantic fireplace, sitting nook and sliding door to the oversized patio. It also has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom. This home comes with a laundry room inside and direct garage access. The community has ample guest parking and pool. Ideal location near Golden Cove Center, Terranea Resort, hiking trails and shopping!