5 Via San Remo

Amenities
This beautifully remodeled ocean view townhome is located in "Villa Capri" community. Landlord just put in new wood floor and new paint. UPSTAIRS includes a spacious living room with 2-story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and a glass sliding door to outdoor balcony with ocean & sunset views. The gourmet kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry & a breakfast nook. An inviting family room opens to the living room & kitchen. In addition, there is one bedroom upstairs with an adjacent 3/4 bathroom. DOWNSTAIRS are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a romantic fireplace, sitting nook and sliding door to the oversized patio. It also has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom. This home comes with a laundry room inside and direct garage access. The community has ample guest parking and pool. Ideal location near Golden Cove Center, Terranea Resort, hiking trails and shopping!