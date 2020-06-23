All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Via San Remo

5 San Remo · No Longer Available
Location

5 San Remo, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This beautifully remodeled ocean view townhome is located in "Villa Capri" community. Landlord just put in new wood floor and new paint. UPSTAIRS includes a spacious living room with 2-story cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and a glass sliding door to outdoor balcony with ocean & sunset views. The gourmet kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry & a breakfast nook. An inviting family room opens to the living room & kitchen. In addition, there is one bedroom upstairs with an adjacent 3/4 bathroom. DOWNSTAIRS are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a romantic fireplace, sitting nook and sliding door to the oversized patio. It also has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a hallway bathroom. This home comes with a laundry room inside and direct garage access. The community has ample guest parking and pool. Ideal location near Golden Cove Center, Terranea Resort, hiking trails and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Via San Remo have any available units?
5 Via San Remo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Via San Remo have?
Some of 5 Via San Remo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Via San Remo currently offering any rent specials?
5 Via San Remo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Via San Remo pet-friendly?
No, 5 Via San Remo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5 Via San Remo offer parking?
Yes, 5 Via San Remo offers parking.
Does 5 Via San Remo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Via San Remo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Via San Remo have a pool?
Yes, 5 Via San Remo has a pool.
Does 5 Via San Remo have accessible units?
No, 5 Via San Remo does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Via San Remo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Via San Remo has units with dishwashers.
