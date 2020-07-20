30021 Avenida Esplendida

Amenities

Hard to find such charming one level home with Panoramic ocean views on a quiet street! You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this large 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms with 3 car garage in the prestigious Country Club area. Walking into double entry door of this jewel box to find open floor plan ideal for entertaining. On the left of the entrance, you have your main ocean view dining area flow to a fantastic ocean view formal living room. To the right, you will find the master suite with ocean views throughout, and two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The left side of the home has bright family room with tremendously gorgeous ocean views. Ocean view family room flows to the open Kitchen. Spacious kitchen has been remodeled with plenty of storage, walk in pantry and counter space. There is the fourth bedroom, half bathroom and laundry area just past the kitchen. Fantastic ocean view backyard has the big 180 degree ocean view and also the golf course . Three car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups, storage space. Lush landscaping in front and back of home. Located in Award winning PV schools. Don't miss this rental opportunity!