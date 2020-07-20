All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
30021 Avenida Esplendida
30021 Avenida Esplendida

30021 Avenida Esplendida · No Longer Available
Location

30021 Avenida Esplendida, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find such charming one level home with Panoramic ocean views on a quiet street! You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this large 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms with 3 car garage in the prestigious Country Club area. Walking into double entry door of this jewel box to find open floor plan ideal for entertaining. On the left of the entrance, you have your main ocean view dining area flow to a fantastic ocean view formal living room. To the right, you will find the master suite with ocean views throughout, and two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The left side of the home has bright family room with tremendously gorgeous ocean views. Ocean view family room flows to the open Kitchen. Spacious kitchen has been remodeled with plenty of storage, walk in pantry and counter space. There is the fourth bedroom, half bathroom and laundry area just past the kitchen. Fantastic ocean view backyard has the big 180 degree ocean view and also the golf course . Three car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups, storage space. Lush landscaping in front and back of home. Located in Award winning PV schools. Don't miss this rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have any available units?
30021 Avenida Esplendida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 30021 Avenida Esplendida currently offering any rent specials?
30021 Avenida Esplendida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30021 Avenida Esplendida pet-friendly?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida offer parking?
Yes, 30021 Avenida Esplendida offers parking.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have a pool?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida does not have a pool.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have accessible units?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida does not have accessible units.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have units with dishwashers?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30021 Avenida Esplendida have units with air conditioning?
No, 30021 Avenida Esplendida does not have units with air conditioning.
