3 Via La Cima

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This STUNNING SPANISH HACIENDA is accented with floor-to-ceiling French doors which capture the expansive ocean and Queen's necklace VIEWS! Rarely offered as this is FREESTANDING townhouse in a gated community of ONLY 10 stately homes. ELEVATOR sweeps you to upper floor where the gorgeous main living area. Abundance of French doors extending across the full width of living and dining areas affords one sweeping views. Massive fireplace sets the mood along with the inviting, adjacent reading alcove. The Master suite boasts fireplace, balcony, adjacent office/sitting room, and his-and-hers baths. Sunny kitchen is enhanced with hand-painted ceramic tiles and lovely paver tile flooring which as well extends to dining area accented with custom, imported chandelier. The lower floor has a lovely flow to the one bath and the two bedrooms which both open to the gated and private, landscaped yard. One will find as well a separate, convenient laundry room. The vaulted ceilings and skylight accentuate and enhance not just the ocean and city light views, but the architectural features of this Spanish beauty. The sparkling blue pool and spa complete the resort-like life style The community room boasts BBQ, kitchen, 2 bathroomsso perfect for those family festivities an