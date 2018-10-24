All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

3 Via La Cima

3 Via La Cima · No Longer Available
Location

3 Via La Cima, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This STUNNING SPANISH HACIENDA is accented with floor-to-ceiling French doors which capture the expansive ocean and Queen's necklace VIEWS! Rarely offered as this is FREESTANDING townhouse in a gated community of ONLY 10 stately homes. ELEVATOR sweeps you to upper floor where the gorgeous main living area. Abundance of French doors extending across the full width of living and dining areas affords one sweeping views. Massive fireplace sets the mood along with the inviting, adjacent reading alcove. The Master suite boasts fireplace, balcony, adjacent office/sitting room, and his-and-hers baths. Sunny kitchen is enhanced with hand-painted ceramic tiles and lovely paver tile flooring which as well extends to dining area accented with custom, imported chandelier. The lower floor has a lovely flow to the one bath and the two bedrooms which both open to the gated and private, landscaped yard. One will find as well a separate, convenient laundry room. The vaulted ceilings and skylight accentuate and enhance not just the ocean and city light views, but the architectural features of this Spanish beauty. The sparkling blue pool and spa complete the resort-like life style The community room boasts BBQ, kitchen, 2 bathroomsso perfect for those family festivities an

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Via La Cima have any available units?
3 Via La Cima doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Via La Cima have?
Some of 3 Via La Cima's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Via La Cima currently offering any rent specials?
3 Via La Cima is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Via La Cima pet-friendly?
No, 3 Via La Cima is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3 Via La Cima offer parking?
Yes, 3 Via La Cima offers parking.
Does 3 Via La Cima have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Via La Cima does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Via La Cima have a pool?
Yes, 3 Via La Cima has a pool.
Does 3 Via La Cima have accessible units?
No, 3 Via La Cima does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Via La Cima have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Via La Cima does not have units with dishwashers.

