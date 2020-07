Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Do not miss this all updated home features all new windows, new carpet, new laminate flooring, new kitchen counter top, New paint throughout the house, new grass in the Hugh back yard. All 4 bedroom are on the second floor. Master suite with fireplace, 2 car attached garage very bright and sunny house. Family room area with wet bar off the kitchen.