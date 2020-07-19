28661 Vista Madera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

This lovely townhome is completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath end unit has everything new in the "COURTYARDS" complex in RPV. This split level end unit is located at the end of cul de sac, quietly tucked away and surrounded by a tranquil outdoor spaces, and enjoy the scenery of the natures. The open space of living room has cathedral wood beam ceiling and cozy fireplace. Extra large glass sliding door brings spacious balcony where you can enjoy the scenery of natures. Entire home is furnished with hickory natural hardwood floor, remodeled open space concept kitchen with quartz countertop, moveable island and tub sink and new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer are for tenants to use. Master bed with walk-in closet. Foremost the home is in the area of Award Winning Palos Verdes School District. Private patio with a gardening area where you can grow your own vegies and/or flowers, entertaining and relax. Oversize 2 and an half car garage has ample spaces of storage. It's a must see!!!