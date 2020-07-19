All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28661 Vista Madera
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28661 Vista Madera

28661 Vista Madera · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

28661 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
This lovely townhome is completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath end unit has everything new in the "COURTYARDS" complex in RPV. This split level end unit is located at the end of cul de sac, quietly tucked away and surrounded by a tranquil outdoor spaces, and enjoy the scenery of the natures. The open space of living room has cathedral wood beam ceiling and cozy fireplace. Extra large glass sliding door brings spacious balcony where you can enjoy the scenery of natures. Entire home is furnished with hickory natural hardwood floor, remodeled open space concept kitchen with quartz countertop, moveable island and tub sink and new stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer are for tenants to use. Master bed with walk-in closet. Foremost the home is in the area of Award Winning Palos Verdes School District. Private patio with a gardening area where you can grow your own vegies and/or flowers, entertaining and relax. Oversize 2 and an half car garage has ample spaces of storage. It's a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28661 Vista Madera have any available units?
28661 Vista Madera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28661 Vista Madera have?
Some of 28661 Vista Madera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28661 Vista Madera currently offering any rent specials?
28661 Vista Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28661 Vista Madera pet-friendly?
No, 28661 Vista Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28661 Vista Madera offer parking?
Yes, 28661 Vista Madera offers parking.
Does 28661 Vista Madera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28661 Vista Madera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28661 Vista Madera have a pool?
No, 28661 Vista Madera does not have a pool.
Does 28661 Vista Madera have accessible units?
No, 28661 Vista Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 28661 Vista Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28661 Vista Madera has units with dishwashers.
