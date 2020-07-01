28408 Quailhill Drive

Amenities

This elegant 5 bedroom, 2 story home is located in a desirable RPV area, at the end of a private cul-de-sac street. As you step into the entryway of this lovely home, you'll notice the main living room area with an inviting fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, and a separate dining area. Natural light flows throughout! The spacious and bright kitchen opens into a family room/den with a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The master suite with walk in closet is located on the first level along with a powder room, with the other 4 spacious bedrooms on the second level. This home has been freshly painted throughout and also has new flooring in the bedrooms and living/dining room. Some of the other fabulous features of this property are a 3 car garage and a large, lush backyard. Don't miss this amazing opportunity! Please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties Lic#01110756 (310)849-6539