Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28408 Quailhill Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

28408 Quailhill Drive

28408 Quailhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28408 Quailhill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
This elegant 5 bedroom, 2 story home is located in a desirable RPV area, at the end of a private cul-de-sac street. As you step into the entryway of this lovely home, you'll notice the main living room area with an inviting fireplace, high vaulted ceilings, and a separate dining area. Natural light flows throughout! The spacious and bright kitchen opens into a family room/den with a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The master suite with walk in closet is located on the first level along with a powder room, with the other 4 spacious bedrooms on the second level. This home has been freshly painted throughout and also has new flooring in the bedrooms and living/dining room. Some of the other fabulous features of this property are a 3 car garage and a large, lush backyard. Don't miss this amazing opportunity! Please contact listing agent Sherry LaMaison RE/MAX Estate Properties Lic#01110756 (310)849-6539

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28408 Quailhill Drive have any available units?
28408 Quailhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28408 Quailhill Drive have?
Some of 28408 Quailhill Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28408 Quailhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28408 Quailhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28408 Quailhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28408 Quailhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28408 Quailhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28408 Quailhill Drive offers parking.
Does 28408 Quailhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28408 Quailhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28408 Quailhill Drive have a pool?
No, 28408 Quailhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28408 Quailhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 28408 Quailhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28408 Quailhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28408 Quailhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

