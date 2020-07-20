28400 Ridgehaven Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage tennis court

Popular Mira Verde community. Best location, beautiful views of pacific ocean and catalina islands from living room and one bedroom. Fireplace in living room, den/office area next garage. End unit, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathes 2 balcony, plus enlarged bonus room with 2 windows can be the third bedroom, direct entry from garage to the unit, bright and clean, county record 1,490 sqft. the area of the bonus room does not seem to be included in this.(Tenant(s)&Agent to verify as to accuracy of square-feet.). Mira Verde gated community with guard, pools, tennis court, sport court, clubhouse....etc., close to the shopping, school, park and library....Move-in available: 05/16/2019