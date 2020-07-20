All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28400 Ridgehaven Court

28400 Ridgehaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

28400 Ridgehaven Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Popular Mira Verde community. Best location, beautiful views of pacific ocean and catalina islands from living room and one bedroom. Fireplace in living room, den/office area next garage. End unit, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathes 2 balcony, plus enlarged bonus room with 2 windows can be the third bedroom, direct entry from garage to the unit, bright and clean, county record 1,490 sqft. the area of the bonus room does not seem to be included in this.(Tenant(s)&Agent to verify as to accuracy of square-feet.). Mira Verde gated community with guard, pools, tennis court, sport court, clubhouse....etc., close to the shopping, school, park and library....Move-in available: 05/16/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have any available units?
28400 Ridgehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have?
Some of 28400 Ridgehaven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28400 Ridgehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
28400 Ridgehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28400 Ridgehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 28400 Ridgehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 28400 Ridgehaven Court offers parking.
Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28400 Ridgehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 28400 Ridgehaven Court has a pool.
Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 28400 Ridgehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28400 Ridgehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28400 Ridgehaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
