Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28115 Ridgepoint Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:45 AM

28115 Ridgepoint Court

28115 Ridgepoint Court · No Longer Available
Location

28115 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful updated townhome in the desirable Mira Verde community development. This townhome offers breathtaking views of the Pacific from the living room and master bedroom! The front door opens to a spacious living room with a fireplace and a set of sliding doors that lead to an outdoor patio. Large dining and family room area connects to an inviting kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and dark stained cabinets. The upstairs Large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a panoramic view of the ocean with wall to wall mirrored closet. Two more bedrooms on the top level with windows bringing in lots of natural light. Two full bathrooms upstairs with gorgeous tile work and an additional half bath in the main living area. Direct access to garage with w/d hook ups plus large storage room across from the garage. Enjoy Mira Verde's two pools, spa, tennis & sports courts, basketball courts, barbeques, clubhouse, as well as 24 hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have any available units?
28115 Ridgepoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have?
Some of 28115 Ridgepoint Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28115 Ridgepoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
28115 Ridgepoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28115 Ridgepoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 28115 Ridgepoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court offer parking?
Yes, 28115 Ridgepoint Court offers parking.
Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28115 Ridgepoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have a pool?
Yes, 28115 Ridgepoint Court has a pool.
Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have accessible units?
No, 28115 Ridgepoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28115 Ridgepoint Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28115 Ridgepoint Court has units with dishwashers.
