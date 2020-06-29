28115 Ridgepoint Court

Amenities

Beautiful updated townhome in the desirable Mira Verde community development. This townhome offers breathtaking views of the Pacific from the living room and master bedroom! The front door opens to a spacious living room with a fireplace and a set of sliding doors that lead to an outdoor patio. Large dining and family room area connects to an inviting kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and dark stained cabinets. The upstairs Large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a panoramic view of the ocean with wall to wall mirrored closet. Two more bedrooms on the top level with windows bringing in lots of natural light. Two full bathrooms upstairs with gorgeous tile work and an additional half bath in the main living area. Direct access to garage with w/d hook ups plus large storage room across from the garage. Enjoy Mira Verde's two pools, spa, tennis & sports courts, basketball courts, barbeques, clubhouse, as well as 24 hour security.