The ideal home located in a highly sought after gated community in central Rancho Palos Verdes, walking distance to Ridgecrest Intermediate School and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School (nationally recognized for academic excellence and #7 in California and #87 in the nation in the Niche Best Public High Schools). Location inside the gated community couldn’t be better for your family, being at the end of the cul de sac opposite the swimming pool and close to the tennis & basketball court.



Address: 27912 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

- Rent: $3,200 Per Month

- Deposit: $4,000 (On Approved Credit)

- 4 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx 1,500 Sq.Ft.



Features:

- Two Story Townhouse

- Wood Flooring Throughout

- Central A/C & Heat + Ceiling Fan

- Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and all Bathrooms

- Appliances Included: Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge/Freezer, (Not Warranted)

- Washer & Dryer Included (Not Warranted)

- Fireplace in Living-Room

- Fitted Closets in Each Bedroom

- Private Patio

- Gated Community

- 24 Hour Community Security

- 2 Car Garage

- Community Pool, Jacuzzi, & BBQ Area

- Community Basketball Courts & Tennis Courts

- Walking Distance to Award Winning Schools

- Utilities Included: Trash & HOA Fee

- Pets: One Cat will be considered with additional $500 pet deposit



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



