Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

27912 Ridgebrook Court

27912 Ridgebrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

27912 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

The ideal home located in a highly sought after gated community in central Rancho Palos Verdes, walking distance to Ridgecrest Intermediate School and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School (nationally recognized for academic excellence and #7 in California and #87 in the nation in the Niche Best Public High Schools). Location inside the gated community couldn’t be better for your family, being at the end of the cul de sac opposite the swimming pool and close to the tennis & basketball court.

Address: 27912 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
- Rent: $3,200 Per Month
- Deposit: $4,000 (On Approved Credit)
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,500 Sq.Ft.

Features:
- Two Story Townhouse
- Wood Flooring Throughout
- Central A/C & Heat + Ceiling Fan
- Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and all Bathrooms
- Appliances Included: Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge/Freezer, (Not Warranted)
- Washer & Dryer Included (Not Warranted)
- Fireplace in Living-Room
- Fitted Closets in Each Bedroom
- Private Patio
- Gated Community
- 24 Hour Community Security
- 2 Car Garage
- Community Pool, Jacuzzi, & BBQ Area
- Community Basketball Courts & Tennis Courts
- Walking Distance to Award Winning Schools
- Utilities Included: Trash & HOA Fee
- Pets: One Cat will be considered with additional $500 pet deposit

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

