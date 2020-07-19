All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
26848 Fond Du Lac Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26848 Fond Du Lac Rd

26848 Fond Du Lac Road · No Longer Available
Location

26848 Fond Du Lac Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
new construction
Custom built split level home with permitted guest house. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in main house, and 1 bedroom 1 bath newly constructed guest house. Main house is 2072 sq ft and guest house is 420 sq ft. The house has been recently remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, paint carpet, molding, lights, windows, toilets and tankless water heater. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, laundry room inside, 2 car garage, private yard with access from kitchen, family room, and living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have any available units?
26848 Fond Du Lac Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have?
Some of 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
26848 Fond Du Lac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd pet-friendly?
No, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd offer parking?
Yes, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd offers parking.
Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have a pool?
No, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have accessible units?
No, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 26848 Fond Du Lac Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
