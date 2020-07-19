26848 Fond Du Lac Rd

Amenities

Custom built split level home with permitted guest house. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in main house, and 1 bedroom 1 bath newly constructed guest house. Main house is 2072 sq ft and guest house is 420 sq ft. The house has been recently remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, paint carpet, molding, lights, windows, toilets and tankless water heater. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, laundry room inside, 2 car garage, private yard with access from kitchen, family room, and living room.