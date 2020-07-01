2439 Rue Le Charlene

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to a tropical paradise with one patio that even has a wooden thatched roof! From here you can take in the view of palm trees and a canyon that will make you feel you are in the South Seas. A large sparking pool, hot tub, and BBQ pit are perfect for outdoor parties. This private backyard on this huge lot has many fruit trees including blood orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit and two avocado. Climb the private staircase to enjoy 180 degree views of the harbor. The interior has been freshly painted with new carpeting in the living room/dining room, and all bedrooms. New flooring in the bathrooms. Custom wet bar in the family room. Minutes away from the 110 freeway, schools and shopping. Only 4 minutes away by car to Deane Dana Friendship Park!!