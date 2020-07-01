All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

2439 Rue Le Charlene

2439 Rue Le Charlene · No Longer Available
Location

2439 Rue Le Charlene, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to a tropical paradise with one patio that even has a wooden thatched roof! From here you can take in the view of palm trees and a canyon that will make you feel you are in the South Seas. A large sparking pool, hot tub, and BBQ pit are perfect for outdoor parties. This private backyard on this huge lot has many fruit trees including blood orange, lemon, lime, grapefruit and two avocado. Climb the private staircase to enjoy 180 degree views of the harbor. The interior has been freshly painted with new carpeting in the living room/dining room, and all bedrooms. New flooring in the bathrooms. Custom wet bar in the family room. Minutes away from the 110 freeway, schools and shopping. Only 4 minutes away by car to Deane Dana Friendship Park!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have any available units?
2439 Rue Le Charlene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have?
Some of 2439 Rue Le Charlene's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Rue Le Charlene currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Rue Le Charlene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Rue Le Charlene pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Rue Le Charlene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Rue Le Charlene offers parking.
Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Rue Le Charlene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have a pool?
Yes, 2439 Rue Le Charlene has a pool.
Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have accessible units?
No, 2439 Rue Le Charlene does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Rue Le Charlene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 Rue Le Charlene has units with dishwashers.

