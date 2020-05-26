99 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Resort Style Living In The Exclusive Gated Community Of The Springs. Amazing Golf Course Views, Mountain View And Water View, Single Level, Outside Your Back Door Is The Community Pool And Spa, Just A Few Steps Away From The Club House, Community Cafe. Private Front Courtyard With Spa, Backyard Has Covered Patio With Lights & Fountain, Vaulted Ceiling, 9 Glass Sliders, Large Upgraded Fireplace, Wet Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Refrigerator And Washer Dryer Included, 4 Ceiling Fans, 3 Walk-In Showers And 1 Separate Tub In Master Bath, 2 Walk-In Closets, Laundry Room With Sink, Pet's Ok, Can Be Leased Furnished Or Unfurnished. Available Now - Shows Like A Model