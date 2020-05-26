All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage, CA
99 Columbia Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

99 Columbia Drive

99 Columbia Drive · (949) 922-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rancho Mirage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

99 Columbia Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Resort Style Living In The Exclusive Gated Community Of The Springs. Amazing Golf Course Views, Mountain View And Water View, Single Level, Outside Your Back Door Is The Community Pool And Spa, Just A Few Steps Away From The Club House, Community Cafe. Private Front Courtyard With Spa, Backyard Has Covered Patio With Lights & Fountain, Vaulted Ceiling, 9 Glass Sliders, Large Upgraded Fireplace, Wet Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Refrigerator And Washer Dryer Included, 4 Ceiling Fans, 3 Walk-In Showers And 1 Separate Tub In Master Bath, 2 Walk-In Closets, Laundry Room With Sink, Pet's Ok, Can Be Leased Furnished Or Unfurnished. Available Now - Shows Like A Model

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Columbia Drive have any available units?
99 Columbia Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 99 Columbia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
99 Columbia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 99 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 99 Columbia Drive does offer parking.
Does 99 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Columbia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 99 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 99 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 99 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
