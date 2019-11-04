420 Forest Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities. Large flat screen TV in the living room offers 100 basic channels and Epix plus a DVD Player. Wall to Wall windows with southern exposure to the Santa Rosa Mountains. Just steps out to a well furnished covered patio and overlooks Pool & Spa and a lake beyond. The dining room provides seating for six. The kitchen has been recently updated and is very well equipped. The two bedrooms have great separation for maximum privacy and would be ideal for couples. Both bedrooms are beautifully furnished and have flat screen TVs. The master bedroom has an on-suite with walk in shower, soaking tub and seated vanity. The guest bathroom has a walk in shower. This vacation home has Wi-Fi and free local and long distance US and Canada calling. No Pets, No Smoking please!