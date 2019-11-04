All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Location

420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities. Large flat screen TV in the living room offers 100 basic channels and Epix plus a DVD Player. Wall to Wall windows with southern exposure to the Santa Rosa Mountains. Just steps out to a well furnished covered patio and overlooks Pool & Spa and a lake beyond. The dining room provides seating for six. The kitchen has been recently updated and is very well equipped. The two bedrooms have great separation for maximum privacy and would be ideal for couples. Both bedrooms are beautifully furnished and have flat screen TVs. The master bedroom has an on-suite with walk in shower, soaking tub and seated vanity. The guest bathroom has a walk in shower. This vacation home has Wi-Fi and free local and long distance US and Canada calling. No Pets, No Smoking please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have any available units?
420 Forest Hills Drive has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Forest Hills Drive have?
Some of 420 Forest Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Forest Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Forest Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Forest Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 420 Forest Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Forest Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Forest Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
