195 Desert Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .The Kitchen upgraded with custom cabinetry , quartz counter tops. Built in bar with wine cooler, a built in sofa table/library with beautiful built in accents. A large covered patio overlooking the lake and large enough for entertaining. Close to the Clubhouse and racquet ball court, exercise room , billiards and monthly parties. For tennis lovers, the condo is close to 11 tennis courts , and a pool is nearby. 2 Car garage. The Good Life Awaits you at Lake Mirage Racquet Club. Could be available for Long Term Lease . Inquire.