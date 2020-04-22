All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:06 PM

195 Desert Lakes Drive

195 Desert Lakes Drive · (760) 600-6187
Location

195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2465 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .The Kitchen upgraded with custom cabinetry , quartz counter tops. Built in bar with wine cooler, a built in sofa table/library with beautiful built in accents. A large covered patio overlooking the lake and large enough for entertaining. Close to the Clubhouse and racquet ball court, exercise room , billiards and monthly parties. For tennis lovers, the condo is close to 11 tennis courts , and a pool is nearby. 2 Car garage. The Good Life Awaits you at Lake Mirage Racquet Club. Could be available for Long Term Lease . Inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have any available units?
195 Desert Lakes Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have?
Some of 195 Desert Lakes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Desert Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 Desert Lakes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Desert Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 Desert Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 195 Desert Lakes Drive does offer parking.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Desert Lakes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 195 Desert Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 Desert Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Desert Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Desert Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Desert Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
