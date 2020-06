Amenities

Welcome to Stoneridge Estates where 45 homes are tucked away on their own private road in MHCC. This furnished Contemporary home has many upgrades with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains. There are 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Two bedrooms are in the main house and one attached guest suite. The kitchen, powder room, and Master Bath have been recently updated. Open concept Living Room/Kitchen with custom motorized hurricane shades. Outdoor living includes a salt water pool surrounded by pool decking surface that overlooks the golf course and mountains. Available 2019 - 20 season