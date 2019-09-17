1 Elizabeth Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful home that has numerous personal touches to make your vacation convenient and relaxing. Enjoy your winter vacation and the outdoors on this amazing patio setting. Several areas to enjoy dining, warmth from two fireplaces, the pool, jacuzzi, watch your favorite television shows/sports events and BBQ on the large built-in grill. The home offers both formal and informal areas along with four bedrooms, one of which is a guest casita. There are beautiful surprises in every corner and every need is met to make your stay memorable. This home has King beds in the Master and casita, and Queens in the other two bedrooms. Televisions include a 65'' in the family room, a 47'' on the patio, a small TV in the kitchen plus two more for a total of five. Cable, Internet, Pool Service, Gardener, HOA dues, all calls within the US and Canada are included. Utilities capped at $100/month. Not Available December 2019 - May 2020