Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Elizabeth Court
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

1 Elizabeth Court

1 Elizabeth Court · (760) 802-3874
Location

1 Elizabeth Court, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3332 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful home that has numerous personal touches to make your vacation convenient and relaxing. Enjoy your winter vacation and the outdoors on this amazing patio setting. Several areas to enjoy dining, warmth from two fireplaces, the pool, jacuzzi, watch your favorite television shows/sports events and BBQ on the large built-in grill. The home offers both formal and informal areas along with four bedrooms, one of which is a guest casita. There are beautiful surprises in every corner and every need is met to make your stay memorable. This home has King beds in the Master and casita, and Queens in the other two bedrooms. Televisions include a 65'' in the family room, a 47'' on the patio, a small TV in the kitchen plus two more for a total of five. Cable, Internet, Pool Service, Gardener, HOA dues, all calls within the US and Canada are included. Utilities capped at $100/month. Not Available December 2019 - May 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Elizabeth Court have any available units?
1 Elizabeth Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Elizabeth Court have?
Some of 1 Elizabeth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Elizabeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Elizabeth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Elizabeth Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Elizabeth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court offer parking?
No, 1 Elizabeth Court does not offer parking.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Elizabeth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court have a pool?
Yes, 1 Elizabeth Court has a pool.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Elizabeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Elizabeth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Elizabeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Elizabeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
