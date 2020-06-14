Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho cucamonga
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Cucamonga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
15 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Etiwanda
17 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
2 Units Available
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Contact for Availability
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,399
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1065 sqft
Kick back and enjoy an easier way of life at Village on the Green in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Offering studio, one, and two bedroom 55+ apartments, we strive to make your days simpler and more enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1304 sqft
Beautifully designed property inside and out. Take advantage of mountain views from your patio or balcony or enjoy the comforts of in-unit laundry, spacious layouts and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
7353 Ellena W Unit 85
7353 Ellena West, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7353 Ellena W Unit 85 Available 07/02/20 Rancho Cucamonga Condo!! - Welcome home to Brighton at Terra Vista, located in the heart of Rancho Cucamonga. Walking distance to Central Park, Grocery store and few minutes drive to Victoria Garden.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107
8055 Pueblo Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to "Main Street at Route 66". This beauty offers a nice front entry courtyard, for you to enjoy a small BBQ or coffee in the morning.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victoria
1 Unit Available
10970 Loyola Ct.
10970 Loyola Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
Beautiful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - This home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Victoria
1 Unit Available
12212 Chantrelle Drive
12212 Chantrelle Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home Located walking distance to Victoria Gardens. Gated home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 1/4 powder room. Beautiful hardwood floor on first floor and complete wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms and all of 2nd story.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
11767 Brandywine
11767 Brandywine Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2684 sqft
Nice and quiet neighborhood. Well maintained 2-story home. Short distance to Terra Vista Elementary School. Easy access to Freeway 210, local shops, Victoria Gardens and more. One bedroom downstairs. Beautiful wood floor throughout most areas.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
9481 Stoneybrock Place
9481 Stoneybrock Circle, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3015 sqft
Excellent home in Rancho Cucamonga. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom Is located on a could-de-sac with a spacious living room, family room with fireplace, large loft area with separate laundry room upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Ontario Center
27 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1771 Pitassi Way
1771 Pitassi Way, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3714 sqft
A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cucamonga
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing in Ontario. Welcome to Paloma — a new upscale apartment community full of re-envisioned Mediterranean beauty for today’s lifestyles.
City Guide for Rancho Cucamonga, CA

First thing’s first: Rancho Cucamonga, despite what those unfamiliar with California’s Inland Empire may assume, is not the name of a dish at your favorite Mexican restaurant (so don’t show up at Vista Grande and order one with a side of queso!). Rather, Rancho Cucamonga is the name of an ultra-picturesque San Bernardino suburb nestled at the foot of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. An increasingly popular living locale, the city also boasts a variety of rental options for apartment hunter...

Having trouble with Craigslist Rancho Cucamonga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Cucamonga renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Cucamonga 3 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga Accessible ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Balcony
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with GarageRancho Cucamonga Apartments with GymRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Cucamonga Apartments with ParkingRancho Cucamonga Apartments with Pool
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Cucamonga Cheap PlacesRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Furnished ApartmentsRancho Cucamonga Luxury PlacesRancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine