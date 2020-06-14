/
1 bedroom apartments
43 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
Cooley Ranch
6 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
418 sqft
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
706 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.
Results within 5 miles of Colton
University
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
West Redlands
29 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Canyon Crest
11 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
740 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
112 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
751 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
719 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
North Central
1 Unit Available
25261 Cottage Avenue
25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House. Recently Remodeled: New Bathroom, Kitchen & Tile Floors. Home is Pet Friendly. Enclosed Parking. AC. Ready for move in. Home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.
Perris Hills
1 Unit Available
474 E Wabash Street - 21
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 21 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
375 Central Avenue
375 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Sonata at Canyon Crest LEASE AVAILABLE! This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Riverside! The home features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, upgraded kitchen, open living room concept, in door laundry, covered balcony, and 1 covered
1 Unit Available
5567 34th St
5567 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
Results within 10 miles of Colton
16 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
783 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
West Redlands
8 Units Available
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
Northwest Redlands
22 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
