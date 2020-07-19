15231 Ridgeview Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Stunning Poway Pool home offering 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has recently been remodeled with a new kitchen, flooring, paint and out side cabana. This house offers a living room, formal dining room, open family room and breath-taking kitchen. The downstairs offers a bedroom currently being used as an office, a downstairs bathroom with shower, and an inside laundry room. The upstairs includes 3 spare bedrooms, a wonderful master bedroom and bath. The property is 1 area and rests on the top of a little hill providing beautiful views. There are several fruit trees on the property, a lovely pool, spa, cabana with built in island. This is a wonderful property and a must see!