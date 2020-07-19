All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 15231 Ridgeview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
15231 Ridgeview Place
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

15231 Ridgeview Place

15231 Ridgeview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15231 Ridgeview Place, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Stunning Poway Pool home offering 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has recently been remodeled with a new kitchen, flooring, paint and out side cabana. This house offers a living room, formal dining room, open family room and breath-taking kitchen. The downstairs offers a bedroom currently being used as an office, a downstairs bathroom with shower, and an inside laundry room. The upstairs includes 3 spare bedrooms, a wonderful master bedroom and bath. The property is 1 area and rests on the top of a little hill providing beautiful views. There are several fruit trees on the property, a lovely pool, spa, cabana with built in island. This is a wonderful property and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have any available units?
15231 Ridgeview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 15231 Ridgeview Place have?
Some of 15231 Ridgeview Place's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15231 Ridgeview Place currently offering any rent specials?
15231 Ridgeview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15231 Ridgeview Place pet-friendly?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place offer parking?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place does not offer parking.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have a pool?
Yes, 15231 Ridgeview Place has a pool.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have accessible units?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15231 Ridgeview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15231 Ridgeview Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPoway 2 Bedroom Apartments
Poway Apartments with BalconiesPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College