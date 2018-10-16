Amenities

Open House at 1:00- 1:30pm Saturday 2/16/2019.



Single Story House for Rent

14641 Billy Ln

Poway, CA 92064



4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1600 sq. ft.

Dual Closets in Master

Pets on Approval

Central Air Conditioning

Huge Living and Family Room

Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom great with dual closets. None of the bedrooms have carpet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The formal dining room make the home elegant. The back yard is getting redone with grass turf and the pool is being removed. The bathrooms are getting new vanities installed. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi