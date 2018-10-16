All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 14641 Billy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
14641 Billy Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14641 Billy Ln

14641 Billy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14641 Billy Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House at 1:00- 1:30pm Saturday 2/16/2019.

Single Story House for Rent
14641 Billy Ln
Poway, CA 92064

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1600 sq. ft.
Dual Closets in Master
Pets on Approval
Central Air Conditioning
Huge Living and Family Room
Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom great with dual closets. None of the bedrooms have carpet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The formal dining room make the home elegant. The back yard is getting redone with grass turf and the pool is being removed. The bathrooms are getting new vanities installed. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Fireplace, Central Air Conditioning and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14641 Billy Ln have any available units?
14641 Billy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14641 Billy Ln have?
Some of 14641 Billy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14641 Billy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14641 Billy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14641 Billy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14641 Billy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14641 Billy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14641 Billy Ln does offer parking.
Does 14641 Billy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14641 Billy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14641 Billy Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14641 Billy Ln has a pool.
Does 14641 Billy Ln have accessible units?
No, 14641 Billy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14641 Billy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14641 Billy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14641 Billy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14641 Billy Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College