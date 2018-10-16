All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13215 Wanesta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13215 Wanesta Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

13215 Wanesta Drive

13215 Wanesta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13215 Wanesta Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Poway - One Story Home - 4 BR's 2 BA's - A/C - Turf Yard - - One Story Home
- 4 Br / 2 Ba
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Wood & Tile Floors Throughout Main Areas
- Carpet only in Bedrooms
- Central AC
- Dual Pane Windows
- Turf Yard Front & Back (Save on Water Bill)
- Central Location
- Gardener Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2756257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have any available units?
13215 Wanesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 13215 Wanesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13215 Wanesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13215 Wanesta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive offer parking?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have a pool?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13215 Wanesta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13215 Wanesta Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13215 Wanesta Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College