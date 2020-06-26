All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 12804 Elmfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12804 Elmfield Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

12804 Elmfield Lane

12804 Elmfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12804 Elmfield Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
12804 Elmfield Lane Available 05/01/20 North Poway's Summerfield Estates, 3/2 2 Car Attached Garage, single level. - Once inside, this endearing home, you will love the new upscale feel. Recent remodel sports the keen finishes sought after by today's discerning families. Brand new dishwasher and wall ovens. Quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and treatments. All new flooring and window coverings. Just a bright and sparkling backdrop for your furniture and art displays.
The fireplace is gas. And, there is an above ground jacuzzi in the back yard. Fully fenced yard. Gardener services included. A champ of a home at a realistic price!

Tenant insurance is required by the owners.

To schedule a tour, contact Susan Miller. (DRE # 00805878). 858.945.2360 Cell/Text. I recommend you respond by email to the website where you saw this ad.
Chase Pacific Property Management is the only firm authorized to show this property. DRE # 00576911

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have any available units?
12804 Elmfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12804 Elmfield Lane have?
Some of 12804 Elmfield Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Elmfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Elmfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Elmfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12804 Elmfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Elmfield Lane offers parking.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Elmfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12804 Elmfield Lane has a pool.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 12804 Elmfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 Elmfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 Elmfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 Elmfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College