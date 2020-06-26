Amenities

12804 Elmfield Lane Available 05/01/20 North Poway's Summerfield Estates, 3/2 2 Car Attached Garage, single level. - Once inside, this endearing home, you will love the new upscale feel. Recent remodel sports the keen finishes sought after by today's discerning families. Brand new dishwasher and wall ovens. Quartz counter tops. New dual pane windows and treatments. All new flooring and window coverings. Just a bright and sparkling backdrop for your furniture and art displays.

The fireplace is gas. And, there is an above ground jacuzzi in the back yard. Fully fenced yard. Gardener services included. A champ of a home at a realistic price!



Tenant insurance is required by the owners.



To schedule a tour, contact Susan Miller. (DRE # 00805878). 858.945.2360 Cell/Text. I recommend you respond by email to the website where you saw this ad.

Chase Pacific Property Management is the only firm authorized to show this property. DRE # 00576911



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083860)