96 Country Mile Road

2-bedroom plus loft, 2.5-bath second floor condo located in Phillips Ranch community. This unit features 2 bedrooms (each with an attached bathroom) on the main living level. Upstairs loft has half-bathroom and closet and can be used as an office or additional sleeping area. Additional features include living room with vaulted ceilings, one garage space and one assigned parking space, personal balcony, HOA pool and spa. Convenient access to 71, 60 and 57 freeways, close to Cal Poly and Mt. Sac. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Renter’s insurance required. No smoking, submit for pet approval.