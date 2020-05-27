880 E 7th Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful, newly remodeled home in Pomona!! This gorgeous sweet home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms with 1404 sqft living space and 6534 sqft lot. Bright and airy with an open floor plan, new laminated wood flooring throughout the house, this home is ready for its new owner. Spacious living room with fireplace is connected to the dining area, which open up to kitchen with a brand new granite quartz countertop, recess lights, stainless steel appliances, brand new sink, faucet, brand new cabinets. There is an indoor laundry area, next to the kitchen. A long hallway with 3 spacious bedrooms, A good size yard in front and in the back of the house is perfect for the kids to play around. New tankless water heater, newer roof and windows, a long concrete driveway provides plenty of parking. Centrally located, only minutes away from 10, 60, 71 and 57 freeways. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurant, school and park.