Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

880 E 7th Street

880 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

880 East 7th Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful, newly remodeled home in Pomona!! This gorgeous sweet home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms with 1404 sqft living space and 6534 sqft lot. Bright and airy with an open floor plan, new laminated wood flooring throughout the house, this home is ready for its new owner. Spacious living room with fireplace is connected to the dining area, which open up to kitchen with a brand new granite quartz countertop, recess lights, stainless steel appliances, brand new sink, faucet, brand new cabinets. There is an indoor laundry area, next to the kitchen. A long hallway with 3 spacious bedrooms, A good size yard in front and in the back of the house is perfect for the kids to play around. New tankless water heater, newer roof and windows, a long concrete driveway provides plenty of parking. Centrally located, only minutes away from 10, 60, 71 and 57 freeways. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurant, school and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 E 7th Street have any available units?
880 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 880 E 7th Street have?
Some of 880 E 7th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 880 E 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 E 7th Street offers parking.
Does 880 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 E 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 880 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 880 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 E 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 880 E 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 E 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
